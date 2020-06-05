Arlene PloetnerFairdale - Mrs. Arlene Ploetner, age 72, of Fairdale returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mrs. Ploetner was born on February 17, 1948 in Albany, KY to the late Luther Dicken and Vina Booher. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents and 4 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Donald Ploetner; children, Steve Whitley, Jackie Bowlin, Angela and Christopher Ploetner. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends may pay their respects from 4 pm until 6 pm at the funeral home.