Arlene Ploetner
1948 - 2020
Arlene Ploetner

Fairdale - Mrs. Arlene Ploetner, age 72, of Fairdale returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mrs. Ploetner was born on February 17, 1948 in Albany, KY to the late Luther Dicken and Vina Booher. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents and 4 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Donald Ploetner; children, Steve Whitley, Jackie Bowlin, Angela and Christopher Ploetner. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends may pay their respects from 4 pm until 6 pm at the funeral home.

Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
