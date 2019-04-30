|
Arlene Roe "Deanie" Rogers
Louisville - Arlene Roe Rogers "Deanie" 94, returned to her Heavenly Father on April 28, 2019. Deanie was born in Moravia, NY on June 26, 1924. She graduated from Cornell University and became a registered nurse. She then moved to Louisville, KY and worked at Jewish Hospital for 35 years. She was a nurturer to any and all. A very loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Grandma Deanie was always there to offer a kind word and a caring heart.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Thomas Roe, Timothy Martin Roe (Tammy) and Nancy Jane Roe Jefferson (Kenny), nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A service to honor the life of Deanie will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 4700 Lowe Road, Louisville, KY 40220 with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2pm-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019