Arline L. Tamkievich
Louisville - Arline L. Tamkievich, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Her husband Raymond Tamkievich precedes Arline in death. Left to cherish her memory are a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. A funeral service will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY 40219 with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm-6pm at the funeral home. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019