Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arline Tamkievich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arline L. Tamkievich


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arline L. Tamkievich Obituary
Arline L. Tamkievich

Louisville - Arline L. Tamkievich, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Her husband Raymond Tamkievich precedes Arline in death. Left to cherish her memory are a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. A funeral service will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, KY 40219 with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm-6pm at the funeral home. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now