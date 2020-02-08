|
Arlynn Lee Harroff
Lynn (Arlynn) L. Harroff, 85, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on February 1, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandy; his daughter Joan Buchanan (Bill) of Atlanta; his son David (Lorie); grandchildren Will Buchanan and Paige Harroff; two step-grandchildren, Josh and Scott Betz; his sister-in-law, Merilee Magnuson and nephew Scott Magnuson, of Clearwater, FL; and cousins Beryle and Kaya Randall.
Lynn was a devoted husband and incredibly loving father. He graduated from Indiana University and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Lynn served in the US Army during the Cold War and the Berlin Crisis with the 100th Division. He retired from Fischer Packing after 34 years as Purchasing Agent and Director of Transportation.
He loved golf, social and duplicate bridge, and his Masonic association.
This incredibly gentle, caring Christian man also had a great sense of humor. He saw life in everything, nicknamed many inanimate objects like cars and statues, loved to talk, and never met a stranger. He might have been tardy getting into heaven because he was talking to St. Peter and greeting all entering.
Memorial services will be held at Concordia Lutheran, 1127 East Broadway, Louisville, Saturday, February 15, at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army, Echonet.org or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020