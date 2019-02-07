|
|
Arnetta (Long) Hendren
Louisville - 84, passed away February 5, 2019 at Norton Hospital.
She was a retired bookkeeper for the Jefferson County Board of Education.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Jessie and Bradley Long; her daughter, Deborah Hendren; her brothers, Melvin, Jess, Robert, David, and Boyd Long; and her sister, Betty Jo Barnes.
She is survived by her husband; Jim Hendren; her son, Steven Allen Hendren (Marla); her daughter, Sharon Yvonne Board (Bruce); sister, Norene Baker; four grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Harrodsburg, KY. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made at The (www.kidney.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019