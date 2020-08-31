1/1
Arnold L. Harbolt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold L. Harbolt Sr.

Louisville - Arnold L. Harbolt Sr., age 97, passed away August 30, 2020.

Born to the late William Lee and Rosella Harbolt, Arnold is also preceded in passing by his loving wife Mary Rose; and two brothers Ken and Jack. Here to carry on Arnold's memory are his children, Arnold Jr. (Patti), Arthur Sr. (Barbara), Larry, Teresa Shake (Gary), Michelle Evens (Brooks), and Marty (Elizabeth); 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Elk Lodge #8 Scholarship Trust, 2824 Klondike Lane. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral mass in Arnold's honor will be held Thursday morning at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive, at 10:00am. Arnold will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved