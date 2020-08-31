Arnold L. Harbolt Sr.Louisville - Arnold L. Harbolt Sr., age 97, passed away August 30, 2020.Born to the late William Lee and Rosella Harbolt, Arnold is also preceded in passing by his loving wife Mary Rose; and two brothers Ken and Jack. Here to carry on Arnold's memory are his children, Arnold Jr. (Patti), Arthur Sr. (Barbara), Larry, Teresa Shake (Gary), Michelle Evens (Brooks), and Marty (Elizabeth); 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Elk Lodge #8 Scholarship Trust, 2824 Klondike Lane. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral mass in Arnold's honor will be held Thursday morning at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive, at 10:00am. Arnold will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.