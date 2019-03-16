Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold "Arnie" Mueller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold "Arnie" Mueller Obituary
Arnold "Arnie" Mueller

Louisville - 82, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Europe on the eve of World War II, he and his family later migrated to Columbus, Indiana in May 1952. For many years, he worked at Girdler Catalysts and later at Rohm & Haas until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, golfing, and soccer.

He was a member of Jeffersontown Baptist Church, Kentuckiana Travelers Club, and Good Sam Club.

He will be remembered for his selflessness, his quick wit, and loving nature.

He is survived by his daughters, Paula L. Mueller and Cynthia K. Thomas (Charlie); four grandchildren, Andrew Pontrich (Katie), Chas Thomas (Brooke), Corey Thomas, and Olivia May; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Nathan Thomas.

Arnie was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Ruth Pauline "Dolly" Mueller, to whom he was married for nearly 52 years prior to her death in 2010.

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now