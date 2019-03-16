|
|
Arnold "Arnie" Mueller
Louisville - 82, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born in Europe on the eve of World War II, he and his family later migrated to Columbus, Indiana in May 1952. For many years, he worked at Girdler Catalysts and later at Rohm & Haas until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, golfing, and soccer.
He was a member of Jeffersontown Baptist Church, Kentuckiana Travelers Club, and Good Sam Club.
He will be remembered for his selflessness, his quick wit, and loving nature.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula L. Mueller and Cynthia K. Thomas (Charlie); four grandchildren, Andrew Pontrich (Katie), Chas Thomas (Brooke), Corey Thomas, and Olivia May; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Nathan Thomas.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Ruth Pauline "Dolly" Mueller, to whom he was married for nearly 52 years prior to her death in 2010.
His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019