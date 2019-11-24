Services
Art "Bucky" Buchter

Louisville - Art "Bucky" Buchter, 79, of Louisville, passed away Saturday,

November 23, 2019 at Baptist Health. Born in Louisville to the late Arthur and Veletta Buchter, Art was an Electrician; A member of the Masonic Lodge and the Kosair Shrine.

Preceded in death by his son, Mark Edward Buchter; and brother, Irvin "Butch" Buchter.

Left to cherish Art's memory are his significant other, Joy Sills; daughters Karen Bowlds (Mike) and Pam Amshoff (Tim); grandchildren Ashley Miles (Trey McKnight), Clayton and Cayla Amshoff; great-grandchild Kameron McKnight; brother Henry Buchter; and his dogs Diablo and Angel.

His funeral service will be Noon, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Shriners. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
