Dr. Art Shulthise, 95 of Louisville passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He graduated St. X High School, and then he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Army Air Corp. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He practiced Family Medicine for over 60 years. He was an AME for most of that time and many years beyond until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wyllye Shulthise, his parents, Arthur J. Shulthise, Sr. And Theresa Shulthise-DeWitt, sister, Rita Brewer.
He is survived by his son, Jim Shulthise, his daughter, Rebecca Shulthise-Schweiger (Paul), one granddaughter, Bethany Schweiger, one brother, Tommy Shulthise (Betty), his sisters, Bo Miller, Patsy Gipson and Marie Cwiak.
Visitation will be 1pm-8pm Tuesday June 25th, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made the Healing Place Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019