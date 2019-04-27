Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Artell Radcliffe
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Artell "Tillie" Radcliffe


Artell "Tillie" Radcliffe

Louisville - Artell "Tillie" Radcliffe, 96, of Louisville passed away April 25, 2019. Tillie was preceded in death by her loving husband Frederick "Louie" Radcliffe,Sr and daughter, Rita Jo.

She was survived by her loving children, Patricia Haynes (David), Judy Carroll Rose (Art), Frederick Radcliffe,Jr and Daniel Radcliffe (Donna) as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 3-7 pm Sunday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. Funeral service will be 11 AM on Monday at Bosse Funeral Home with burial to follow at Kings Baptist Church Cemetery, 989 Kings Church Road Taylorsville Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
