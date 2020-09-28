Artemesia "Art" Sangester



Louisville - 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, September 19, 2020. Grieving their loss are her children: Cheritta (Ken) McCray of Dallas, TX; Tonya R. Sangester; Larry H. Sangester Jr.; Nikki Sangester and Billy Moore; her loving uncle and aunt James & Eula Leachman; (8) beautiful Grand Children, a host of Nieces and Nephews, many caring Friends, wonderful Neighbors, and her faithful Church Community.



Funeral services will be held at the G.C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40203, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation from 9-11 a.m. for close family and friends.









