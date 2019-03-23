Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1349 Catalpa Street
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1349 Catalpa Street
Louisville - 89, passed away March 18, 2019. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and retired from Phillip Morris.

She is survived by her children; Roger, Tyrone, Zorro and Sholanda Wilson, Linda Anderson (Jimmy) and Tavane Wright (Gerry), 1 brother; Seamon Foster Jr., 3 sisters; Annie Foster, Estella Hargrove and Margaret Washington, 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral 11 am Monday at her church, 1349 Catalpa Street, burial Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation; 6-8 pm Sunday at the church.

G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
