Arthur B. Rhodes Ii
1959 - 2020
Arthur B Rhodes II

Louisville - Arthur B. Rhodes II, also known as "Arty," passed away on May 16th, 2020.

He was born to Wanda Lee Rhodes and Arthur Bernard Rhodes "Bernie" on June 27th, 1959. He had 2 sisters, Kathy Wright and Paula Naseff.

Art was President and Owner of Rhodes Systems International, Inc. and had worked in the industry for more than 40 years.

Arty was loved by all who knew him and had the most charismatic and vivacious of personalities. Art's energy was contagious. His smile, which he was known for, was not only beautiful but lit up a room and brought laughter to anywhere he happened to be. His energy was contagious. He was a giving and loving man, who always wanted to help others. Louisville has lost a legend and a good friend to all. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heady-Hardy funeral home. You may leave condolences for Art's family at www.headyhardy.com




Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
