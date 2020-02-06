|
Arthur C. Duvall, Jr.
Louisville - 82, passed away on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley Duvall; children, Maurice, Danny, and Elisa Duvall; brother, Sterling Duvall; 26 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. Interment: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020