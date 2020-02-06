Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Duvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur C. Duvall Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur C. Duvall Jr. Obituary
Arthur C. Duvall, Jr.

Louisville - 82, passed away on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley Duvall; children, Maurice, Danny, and Elisa Duvall; brother, Sterling Duvall; 26 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. Interment: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now