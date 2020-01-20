|
|
Arthur Carroll Hughes
Louisville - 88, of Louisville, formerly from Atlanta, Georgia, entered peacefully into rest on Monday January 20, 2020 at Masonic Home. He was born in Waco, Texas, and from a very young age loved flying. He flew power planes and gliders, and was an FAA licensed flight instructor. He was an aeronautical engineer with Lockheed Martin for many years in Marietta, Georgia. He was an Army veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years, Martha (Lammers) Hughes and many nieces and nephews.
The family especially thanks the wonderful and caring staff of Sam Swope O'Daniel House at Masonic Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 PM on Friday January 24, 2020 at Rattermans Funeral Home in "St. Matthews" with the service at 4PM. There will be a private burial service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020