Arthur Charles Elzy, Sr.
Arthur Charles Elzy, Sr. (71) passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Gentry Park Orlando, Orlando, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Quinn), children, Arthur Charles (Charlie) Elzy, Jr. (Debi), Theresa Miles, Philip Ernst (Rebecca), and Lauren Williams (Ted), grandchildren, Tyler Meredith, Adam Elzy and Hunter Miles, great-grandchildren, Brendan Allen-McHaffey and Brandon Elzy, siblings, Lionel Elzy (Karen), Reta Snyder and James Elzy (Jenny).
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Louise, siblings, Doris Mullins (Bill) and Leonard (Joe) Elzy, grandsons, Corey Allen and Chad Elzy.
Art was a retired officer of the Louisville Police Department, founder of ACE Tree Service and owner of Doris Mae's Child Care. He was a 37 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
His funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10 am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Johnsontown Road with a Celebration of Life following at the Columbine Drive campus.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or AA, General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, NY, NY 10163.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Mar. 8, 2020