|
|
Arthur Combs
Louisville - Arthur Combs 87, of Louisville passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Ollie, two daughters, Cindy Sweeney and Kristan Speed (John). He had 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren which were the light of his life. He is preceded in death by his two daughters Cheryl Biggs of Ohio and Crystal Mossman also of Louisville. His funeral service will be 12 pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., visitation will be 1 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019