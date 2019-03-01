|
Dr. Arthur D. Meyer, Jr.
Louisville - Dr. Arthur Daniel Myer, Jr., 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1943.
Arthur graduated from University of Kentucky with his Doctorate in Psychiatry. He retired as a Psychiatrists. Arthur enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling the world.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019