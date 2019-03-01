Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Floydsburg Cemetery
Crestwood, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Arthur D. Meyer Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dr. Arthur D. Meyer Jr. Obituary
Dr. Arthur D. Meyer, Jr.

Louisville - Dr. Arthur Daniel Myer, Jr., 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1943.

Arthur graduated from University of Kentucky with his Doctorate in Psychiatry. He retired as a Psychiatrists. Arthur enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling the world.

Visitation will be from 1 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now