Arthur D. Moss, Jr.
Louisville - 81, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
He was a retired employee at General Electric Co. and a member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Loueva Moss; children, Anita Miles, Karen Boyd (Xavier) and Julia Bolden (John); siblings, Genevieve Churchill, Hiram C. Moss, Sr., Jean Betts and Patricia Carter; 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral: 11am Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at his church located at 2224 W. Chestnut St.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 5-8pm at the church.
Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019