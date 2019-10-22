Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church
2224 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church
2224 W. Chestnut St.
Arthur D. Moss Jr. Obituary
Arthur D. Moss, Jr.

Louisville - 81, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

He was a retired employee at General Electric Co. and a member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Loueva Moss; children, Anita Miles, Karen Boyd (Xavier) and Julia Bolden (John); siblings, Genevieve Churchill, Hiram C. Moss, Sr., Jean Betts and Patricia Carter; 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral: 11am Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at his church located at 2224 W. Chestnut St.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 5-8pm at the church.

Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
