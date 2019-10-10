Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethesda Ministries
Elizabethtown, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethesda Ministries
Elizabethtown, KY
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethesda Ministries
Elizabethtown, KY
Arthur Gene Humphries Obituary
Arthur Gene Humphries

Louisville - Arthur Gene Humphries, 78, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a native of Jefferson County and a U.S. Army Veteran, who served in the Vietnam War and retired after a distinguished 20 year military career.

Mr. Humphries loved people and spent several years in various sales positions following his retirement. A member of Bethesda Ministry in Elizabethtown, he served as a devoted door greeter every Sunday.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Blanche Humphries; a brother, Douglas Humphries; and three sisters, Julia Conrad, Carolyn Walden, and Linda Humphries.

He is survived by his two sons, David (Julia) Humphries of Hodgenville and Edward (Stacy) Humphries of Pensacola, FL; three daughters, Kathy (Barry) Creech of Louisville, Dawn (Donnie) Poteet of Hodgenville, and Kim (Josh) Combs of Bowling Green; one brother, Tom Humphries of Hamilton, OH; one sister, Nancy Whalen of Hamilton, OH; 13 grandchildren, Jessica Poteet, Rebecca Mokary, Jonathan Poteet, Christopher Poteet, Ben Creech, Adam Creech, Nate Creech, Rachel Humphries, Emily Humphries, Eli Combs, Sam Combs, Hannah Humphries, and Hillary Humphries; and 3 great-grandchildren, Carley, Levy, and Daniel.

The funeral will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Bethesda Ministries in Elizabethtown with Rev. Jerry Westerfield officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and continue from 10 to 12 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
