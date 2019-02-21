|
|
Arthur J. "Art" Hardy Jr.
Louisville - 95, left this world on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 to be with his true love, Pauline.
Art is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Lee Freitag; son, Michael Hardy (Janice); step-son, Tony Martin (Phyllis); grandchildren, Shawn Freitag (Toni), Holli Blevins (Will), Beth Long and Tony Martin II (Allison); 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
His celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019