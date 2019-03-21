Arthur J. Kopp



Louisville - Arthur J. Kopp. 88, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.



Born in Louisville on July 23, 1930, Arthur was a son of the late Arthur F. and Regina Birchler Kopp.



Art was the Manager for the Kentucky Business Enterprise for the Blind where he worked 43 years. He also had worked for the Falls City Brewery. A devout Catholic, he was a member of both St. Agnes and St. Brigid parishes. He was actively involved with the St. Vincent DePaul Society serving as president for 10 years, Knights of Columbus #2008 Archbishop John Floersh Assembly both 3rd and 4th Degree and served as the Outer Sentinal for 6 years, Lions Club, St. Ann's Confraternity, Kentucky Colonel since 1988, lifetime member of the St. Joseph Orphan's Society, Passionist of Louisville, Right to Life, Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary and Makers Mark Ambassador.



Awards that Art had received over the years include National Randolph Sheppard Award in 1992, Governor's Outstanding Kentuckian Award in 1993, MEPS Award, and St. Vincent DePaul Top Hat Award in 1999.



He was a graduate of Holy Family School in 1944 and St. Xavier High School Class of 1948. Art along with Ed Womack organized a bowling league for the blind known as 5th Avenue Bowling.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 59 years Catherine Ratterman Kopp.



Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Mary K. Scheiber; granddaughter Christina Scheiber; brother Ronald L. Kopp (Helen); numerous nieces and nephews and their families.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21st at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Nazareth Home or to Little Sisters of the Poor.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the rehab center at the Nazareth Home for the outstanding care shown to Art during his stay. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019