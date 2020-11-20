Arthur James Stewart
Celestine - 78, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. He was born on August 18, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles Alvie and Rosine (Peter) Stewart.
He graduated from Corydon High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1962. Following his time in the service, Art proudly continued his service in the National Guard. His first love was farming his land in Harrison County. For 25 years, he was a construction supervisor during the day and a farmer at night.
Art married Jane (Sweeney) Bogner on the farm on July 2, 1984. Together, they turned the farm into Needmore Buffalo Farm, raising bison for resale and meat. Visitors from across the country traveled to Elizabeth, Indiana, to experience the unique and wonderful farm. Many also stayed in the bed and breakfast, and participated in annual festivals. Art's famous, hilarious narrated farm tour was the highlight for many visitors.
The couple retired from farming in 2004 and moved to Celestine, where Art built his wife's dream house. Along with his parents, Art was preceded in death by his son, Christopher, and brothers, David and Anthony Stewart.
Art is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Robin Bays (Steve), Michelle Woodrome, Cheryle Daling, Brian Bogner; brother, Charles Stewart (Brenda); sister, Rosine Stewart Beldon (Eddie); grandchildren, Elizabeth Whittinghill, George Tuell, Maggie Benton, Angela Lydon, Jacob Daling, Janelle Newman, Alec Daling; and 14 great-grandchildren. He dearly loved and cherished his whole family. His nephews and nieces, along with their families, were held close to his heart. A finer man there never was.
Art and Jane worked hard to keep their family safe. Sadly due to health restrictions, there will be no service held at this time. His family will gather to celebrate his life when the time is right. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the New Middletown or Celestine Volunteer Fire Departments, where Art was a long-time member and champion for them. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
