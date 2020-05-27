Arthur Joseph Cummins Jr.
Louisville - Arthur Joseph Cummins, Jr., 77 years old, died suddenly of natural causes on May 21. "Buzz," as he was known to family and friends, was born in Louisville to Arthur Joseph and Yancey Barber Cummins. After graduating from Louisville Country Day, he was drafted and served as an Army medic overseas during the Vietnam War, before returning to Louisville. Buzz loved reading, live blues music, and his children, who take comfort knowing that he now rests in peace.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents and four older sisters, Yancey Moore, Ann Tafel, Sara Edwards and Frances Cummins. He is survived by his son, Arthur "Chip" Cummins (Valerie Marcel,) his daughter, Mary Cummins (Sean Coleman), his son, Peter Cummins (Kim), and four grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date. The family welcomes donations to the American Heart Association as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.