Arthur L. Mitchell Sr.
Arthur L. Mitchell Sr.

Louisville - 96, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12,2020.

He was an honorable World War II Veteran and General Electric retiree.

Arthur is preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Mitchell and Daughter Geraldine Mitchell (TeeTee), Brothers Louis Mitchell Jr, Earnest James Mitchell, Charlie Lee Mitchell, Sister Ruby Lee Mitchell and survived by his six children, Arthur Lee Mitchell, Jr, Bonnie Mitchell, Kenneth Mitchell, Deborah Fuqua, Cassandra Mitchell (Sandy), Brenda Mitchell, 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends

Visitation:

11am-1pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Guiding Star Baptist Church, 2724 W. Muhammad Ali, with funeral service to follow at 1pm burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Guiding Star Baptist Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
