Arthur Lee Gholson Sr.



Louisville - Arthur Lee Gholson Sr., born January 21, 1937, one of 11 children to the late Claiborne Sr. and Luvenia Gholson. Army veteran honorably discharged in 1964. He worked at Celanese/NIBCO until retirement. Married Geneva Freeman in 1963, born into their union, Valerie, Arthur Jr, Veronica Cook (Theo), Crystal, Gregory, Carol, Jessica Gholson, and Genanatte Young from another relationship. An avid U of L fan and Churchill Downs attendee. A devoted father, grandfather, and friend departed this life July 2, 2020, Thursday afternoon, with his children by his side at U of L Hospital. He left 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, a sister, and other relatives and friends to cherish great memories.









