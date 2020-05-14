Arthur Marvin Riehl
Jeffersonville, IN - Arthur Marvin Riehl, PhD, age 86, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Arthur was born to Marvin and Eulah Hagan Riehl on May 3, 1934 in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Riehl was a long time faculty member at the University of Louisville (U of L) and a professor of Engineering Mathematics and Computer Science (currently the department name is Computer Science and Engineering). He began his service as an instructor in 1959 and continued to serve as a professor and chairman of the department from 1979-87. He led the department through a period of growth and national recognition. Under his leadership, the U of L program was accredited in computer engineering in 1983 and later also in computer science which made it among very few with these two distinctions in the nation. He attracted and retained a diverse group of faculty and mentored them and inspired them to keep the department mission beyond his years of service.
He has also served as a computer engineering consultant for the US. Navy and as a national accreditation team chairman in the computer science field. He has published a number of research papers in the area of computer communications and networking.
Dr. Riehl academic training includes a Ph.D. in Engineering Modeling and a master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Louisville. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University. He served U of L in many areas including four terms on the U of L Faculty Senate and as a member of the U of L Athletic Association Board of Directors and as the University of Louisville's faculty institutional representative to the Metro Conference. Dr. Riehl was responsible for the certification of athletic eligibility to the conference and to the NCAA.
Dr. Riehl was a member of several organizations, including the institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), IEEE Educational Society, IEEE Computer Society, American Society for Engineering Education, Association for Computing Machinery, ACM Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education and the International Society for Mini and Microcomputers.
He was awarded the University President's Outstanding Management Award in 1984 and an Outstanding Service Award from the Association for Computing Machinery in 1989.
Dr. Riehl also achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout in his youth.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanne Dickey Riehl; daughter, Becky Riehl Daily (Walter), Debbie Riehl (Troy), and Barbara Riehl Glesing (Brian), "bonus" daughter, Jennifer Waiz (Todd); grandchildren, Katie Daily Reef (Adam), Zach Daily, Virginia Sauer Labrum (Chris) and Patrick Sauer; one great grandchild on the way Charlotte JoAnn Reef; 1 nephew and 2 nieces; many great nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Johanna Riehl Case and brother, Dr Richard Riehl.
Private services were held with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank everyone with Adaptive Hospice and all the home health professionals for all of their support.
Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com
Jeffersonville, IN - Arthur Marvin Riehl, PhD, age 86, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Arthur was born to Marvin and Eulah Hagan Riehl on May 3, 1934 in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Riehl was a long time faculty member at the University of Louisville (U of L) and a professor of Engineering Mathematics and Computer Science (currently the department name is Computer Science and Engineering). He began his service as an instructor in 1959 and continued to serve as a professor and chairman of the department from 1979-87. He led the department through a period of growth and national recognition. Under his leadership, the U of L program was accredited in computer engineering in 1983 and later also in computer science which made it among very few with these two distinctions in the nation. He attracted and retained a diverse group of faculty and mentored them and inspired them to keep the department mission beyond his years of service.
He has also served as a computer engineering consultant for the US. Navy and as a national accreditation team chairman in the computer science field. He has published a number of research papers in the area of computer communications and networking.
Dr. Riehl academic training includes a Ph.D. in Engineering Modeling and a master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Louisville. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University. He served U of L in many areas including four terms on the U of L Faculty Senate and as a member of the U of L Athletic Association Board of Directors and as the University of Louisville's faculty institutional representative to the Metro Conference. Dr. Riehl was responsible for the certification of athletic eligibility to the conference and to the NCAA.
Dr. Riehl was a member of several organizations, including the institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), IEEE Educational Society, IEEE Computer Society, American Society for Engineering Education, Association for Computing Machinery, ACM Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education and the International Society for Mini and Microcomputers.
He was awarded the University President's Outstanding Management Award in 1984 and an Outstanding Service Award from the Association for Computing Machinery in 1989.
Dr. Riehl also achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout in his youth.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanne Dickey Riehl; daughter, Becky Riehl Daily (Walter), Debbie Riehl (Troy), and Barbara Riehl Glesing (Brian), "bonus" daughter, Jennifer Waiz (Todd); grandchildren, Katie Daily Reef (Adam), Zach Daily, Virginia Sauer Labrum (Chris) and Patrick Sauer; one great grandchild on the way Charlotte JoAnn Reef; 1 nephew and 2 nieces; many great nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Johanna Riehl Case and brother, Dr Richard Riehl.
Private services were held with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank everyone with Adaptive Hospice and all the home health professionals for all of their support.
Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on May 14, 2020.