Arthur Paul Keehn
Louisville - 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon Keehn; children, Robert Keehn (Tina), Jennifer Senn (Harley), and Amy Keehn; grandchildren, Brady, Cameron, Ashton, Emma, Erin, & Eli.
His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020