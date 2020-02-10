Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Arthur Paul Keehn


1947 - 2020
Arthur Paul Keehn Obituary
Arthur Paul Keehn

Louisville - 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon Keehn; children, Robert Keehn (Tina), Jennifer Senn (Harley), and Amy Keehn; grandchildren, Brady, Cameron, Ashton, Emma, Erin, & Eli.

His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
