Arthur Tabb Fitch Hardy
Arthur Tabb Fitch Hardy

Homestead, Florida - Arthur Tabb Fitch Hardy, age 65, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. He was born on February 27, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky. A graduate of Louisville Country Day School, a high school athlete in track and football, an Eagle Scout, and a former acolyte at Calvary Episcopal Church. Tabb was an avid fisherman, guitar player and guitar collector. A kind and caring man, he was a retired paramedic. He was predeceased by his father, Marshall B. Hardy, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sue, his mother, Whitney K. Hardy; his twin sister, Anne Shermyen; sisters, Whitney de Courcel and Kate Failing; brothers, Henry Hardy and Marshall Hardy, III.

His cremains will be placed in Florida Bay. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Miami Rescue Mission (2020 N.W. 1st Ave. Miami, FL 33127) in the name of Tabb Hardy or to a charity of choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
