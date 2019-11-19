|
Arthur Theodore Daus, Jr., M.D., F.A.P.M.
Louisville - Arthur Theodore Daus, Jr., M.D., F.A.P.M., age 85, died in a dignified manor after extended illness on 11/16/2019, in Louisville, KY. Dr. Daus was born on 8/26/1934 in Louisville, KY., the eldest son of Arthur T. Daus, Sr. and Rose Antoinette Weaver Daus. He was raised in Louisville's West End, attended Church of Our Lady Grade School (1940-1948), Flaget High School (1948-1952), the University of Louisville School of Arts & Sciences (1952-1956), and the University of Louisville Medical School (1956-1960).
Following three years of active U.S. Army Reserves, he subsequently served as an Active Duty Medical Officer (1960-1963), while successfully completing a General Rotating Internship at Brooke Army Medical Center Hospital in San Antonio, TX (1960-1961) and the initial portion of his psychiatric residency at Walter Reed Medical Center Hospital, in Washington, D.C. (1961-1963), throughout the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was Honorably Discharged, June 17, 1963, earning the rank of CAPT. from the U.S. Army and returned to the University of Louisville to complete his Psychiatry Residency (1963-1965). Thereafter, he began private medical practice in 1965, specializing in both Psychiatry and Pain Management, for the subsequent 37 years (1965-2002). He served on the Voluntary Faculty of The University of Kentucky Department of Allied Health Professions & Research (1982-2002) and on the Voluntary Faculty of the University of Louisville (1965-1980). He published over 30 professional articles and papers, several of which were relating to his U. of L. athletic (football) medicine research. Furthermore, Dr. Daus served as a member of the Sports Psychology Consultant Registry of the U.S. Olympic Committee (1970-1990), with the U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team. He authored "Dear Doc" monthly articles for several years in medical sports publications. Dr. Daus had additional medical focus in working with troubled youth with substance abuse & dependency and with patients experiencing either uncontrolled chronic or acute pain conditions. He became a Fellow of the Academy of Pain Medicine and was a member of numerous local, national, and international medical societies & associations.
Dr. Daus was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid golfer and member of the Wildwood Country Club, hunter, ornithologist, and a devoted U. of L. sports enthusiast. He served as a Board Member of the Flaget Alumni Association, as a Board Member of the Wildwood Country Club, but still traveled extensively. Dr. Daus founded the University of Kentucky's Daus Family Scholarship Program for Physician Assistants and Founded the St. Xavier Daus Family Scholarship. He donated equally to the University of Louisville School of Medicine and the University of Louisville College of Arts & Sciences. Dr. Daus gave extensively to various charities including the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Christian Appalachian Project, the American Red Cross (Clara Barton Society), Feed The Children, The Archdioceses of Louisville's the Catholic Cathedral of the Assumption (Bishop Flaget Member), The Cathedral of the Assumption's Feed Thy Neighbor Program, the Catholic Relief Fund, The Sisters of the Poor Clares, the U.S.O., the , and the Marine Corp Toys For Tots Foundation.
Dr. Daus was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, a devoted companion Evelyn Egner, and close friends. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his brother Charles, his daughter Denise M. Ryan Edelen (Michael), his four sons Arthur S. Daus, M.D. (Victoria), Kevin M. Daus, M.D. (Jacqueline), Arthur T. Daus, III, J.D., and Richard L. Ryan (Dawn), his eight grandchildren Arthur S, Daus, Jr., Haley N. Daus (Hamza Hamou), Lindsay A. Ryan Auer (Craig), Craig F. Ryan (Katie), Alex R. Edelen (Brittany), Scott M. Edelen (Misti), Eric J. Edelen, and Meredith M. Edelen, and his three great grandchildren Annaliese Auer, Graham Ryan, and Audrey Ryan.
Visitation hours at the Ratterman Funeral Home (3711 Lexington Ave.) are Friday, 11/22/2019, between 4 PM to 8 PM. Memorial mass at the Church of the Holy Spirit (3345 Lexington Ave.) is scheduled at on Saturday, 11/232019, at 10 AM with Father Fred Klotter celebrating. The funeral procession to St. Michael Cemetery (1153 Charles St.) will immediately follow memorial mass with a subsequent military honor guard cemetery burial ceremony. Dr. Daus and his family respectfully request expressions of sympathy and donations go to Toys For Tots, , or the U.S.O.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019