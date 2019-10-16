Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Stutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Victor Stutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Victor Stutz Obituary
Arthur Victor Stutz

Louisville - Arthur Victor Stutz, 90, passed away on Monday at his home. He graduated from Male High School in 1946 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Louisville Speed School. He was the President and owner of the heavy construction firm, Charles E. Cannell Company. Vic served in the United States Army Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant.

He is survived by his wife, Cuma "Kim" Stutz; son Carl (Nan); Kim's children: Hank (Ann) Hensley, Gail (Jeff) Franklin, Karen (Jay) Richardson, and Kathy Satow; his sister, Carolyn Hogan; and 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Emily Stutz.

Vic was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel, and involved with many organizations throughout his life including: the Sigma Nu Social Fraternity, the Louisville Boat Club (President), the Juniper Club (President), Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, United States Power Squadrons - Louisville (Commander), and the Engineer and Architect Association, to name a few.

Funeral service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Friday at 10 a.m. with a private burial. Visitation is Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , Louisville Chapter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now