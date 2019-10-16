|
Arthur Victor Stutz
Louisville - Arthur Victor Stutz, 90, passed away on Monday at his home. He graduated from Male High School in 1946 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Louisville Speed School. He was the President and owner of the heavy construction firm, Charles E. Cannell Company. Vic served in the United States Army Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant.
He is survived by his wife, Cuma "Kim" Stutz; son Carl (Nan); Kim's children: Hank (Ann) Hensley, Gail (Jeff) Franklin, Karen (Jay) Richardson, and Kathy Satow; his sister, Carolyn Hogan; and 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Emily Stutz.
Vic was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel, and involved with many organizations throughout his life including: the Sigma Nu Social Fraternity, the Louisville Boat Club (President), the Juniper Club (President), Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, United States Power Squadrons - Louisville (Commander), and the Engineer and Architect Association, to name a few.
Funeral service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Friday at 10 a.m. with a private burial. Visitation is Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , Louisville Chapter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019