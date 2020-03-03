Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Arthur Wade Greene Jr.


1924 - 2020
Arthur Wade Greene Jr. Obituary
Arthur Wade Greene, Jr.

Louisville - 95, passed away on March 2, 2020 while at Baptist East Hospital.

Arthur was born in Louisville on December 26, 1924 to the late Arthur and Myrtle Greene. He proudly served our country during WWII; enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946. Arthur graduated from U of L with a Mechanical Engineering degree and eventually retired from Louisville Cement.

Along with his parents, his brothers Frank and Oscar have preceded him in death. Arthur was the beloved husband of his wife of 30 years, Mary Carol Greene; and the beloved step father of Valerie Ball (Thomas). Also here to carry on his memory are his sister in-law, Emogene Greene; nephews, Terry D. Greene and Michael Greene (Rose); and great niece, Christina Greene.

Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. We will be celebrating Arthur's life beginning at 2pm Friday. Military honors will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
