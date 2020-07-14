Artice "Fay" Bannister
LOUISVILLE - Artice "Fay" Bannister, age 76 returned to the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Fay was born May 23, 1944 in Palestine, AR and later moved to Detroit, MI. She retired from Henry Ford Hospital after 45 years of dedicated service as an LPN. After moving to Louisville she became a member of the Green Castle Baptist Church where she enjoyed hearing the word of God. She loved spending time and having long conversations with family and friends.
Fay was preceded in death by her father John Henry Love, mother Dorothy Terry and brother Clyde Harris (Raemona). Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Shaunta Henderson (Frederick); four brothers, Henry Gene Love (Pam), Delbert Love (Rosalyn), Greg Saddler (Fabiola) and Shawn Smith (Myra); two sisters, Donna Brown and Michelle McClenehan; two grandchildren, Torree' and Frederick II; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, 11601 Ballardsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky.
If so moved, expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial gifts to the American Stroke Association
