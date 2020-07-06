Artie Mae (Miller) ClubbLOUISVILLE - , 90, went home to be with her heavenly father on Saturday July 4,2020.She was a homemaker and Baptist by faith.Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Vernon A. Clubb; parents Estle and Maggie (Stinson)Miller; two sisters, Thelma Raymer and Mildred Marie Vincent.Survived by her two daughters; Regina Jo Goff (Rick), Benita Gail Hahn (Virgil); four grandchildren; Kristie Payne (Derrick), Scott Goff (Lauren), Cheryl Shunnarah (Joe), Ashley Craig (Martin) and twelve great grandchildren.Owen Funeral Home entrusted with her arrangements.