Artie Mae (Miller) Clubb
Artie Mae (Miller) Clubb

LOUISVILLE - , 90, went home to be with her heavenly father on Saturday July 4,2020.

She was a homemaker and Baptist by faith.

Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Vernon A. Clubb; parents Estle and Maggie (Stinson)Miller; two sisters, Thelma Raymer and Mildred Marie Vincent.

Survived by her two daughters; Regina Jo Goff (Rick), Benita Gail Hahn (Virgil); four grandchildren; Kristie Payne (Derrick), Scott Goff (Lauren), Cheryl Shunnarah (Joe), Ashley Craig (Martin) and twelve great grandchildren.

Owen Funeral Home entrusted with her arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
