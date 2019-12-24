|
Arvid L. Newport
Louisville - Arvid L. Newport (Slim) 93 passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019 at Audubon Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Harlan, Ky, he retired after 32 years of service with Naval Ordinance, was a member of Beechland Baptist Church, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, and a Marine Corp veteran of World War 2. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Jean, daughters Vicky Shutts and Patte Schamore (Denny), 6 grandchildren Mark and Thomas Shutts, Ahna, Sarah, Trent and Corey Schamore, one great-granddaughter Joanna, and one brother Thomas Newport (Jo). His funeral service will be at 9 am Friday December 27 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday December 26.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019