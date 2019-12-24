Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvid Newport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvid L. Newport

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arvid L. Newport Obituary
Arvid L. Newport

Louisville - Arvid L. Newport (Slim) 93 passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019 at Audubon Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Harlan, Ky, he retired after 32 years of service with Naval Ordinance, was a member of Beechland Baptist Church, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, and a Marine Corp veteran of World War 2. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Jean, daughters Vicky Shutts and Patte Schamore (Denny), 6 grandchildren Mark and Thomas Shutts, Ahna, Sarah, Trent and Corey Schamore, one great-granddaughter Joanna, and one brother Thomas Newport (Jo). His funeral service will be at 9 am Friday December 27 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday December 26.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arvid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -