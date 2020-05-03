Arvin L. Jeffries
Louisville - Arvin L. Jeffries, "Jeff" or "Teaser," to friends passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, and was 100% crew cut, white socks, penny loafers, rolled sleeves, wry grin, head under the hood of a fast car, American made. Born to Arvin Lutz and Eva Elizabeth (Borders) in May of 1942, he married his childhood sweetheart, and together they had three exceptionally gifted children. He was a Telephone Pioneer and worked for the phone company for 40 years to provide a loving home, three college educations, a few (surprise) boats, two vintage Corvettes, and one MG Midget that never left its cinder blocks in the garage.
In the end, how do you distill a life's journey of 77 years and all the lives he's touched? You don't. How do you sum up the fierce love for his childhood sweetheart and their 55 year marriage that traversed states, tragedies, and triumphs? You don't. How do you explain the kind hand that guided each of his children to do and to be good citizens, siblings, doctors, teachers, fathers, and mothers? You don't. How do you capture his razor sharp wit or the glint of calculated mischief in his eye? You don't. How do describe a passion for sleek Corvettes and the roar of a racing engine felt deep in the chest with speeds that challenged the wind. You don't. How do you tell the stories, if they should be told at all, of how nick names came to be - Teaser, Lickter John, Big Block, Bloomer, and Cool Air. You don't. How do you let someone know not to argue when he holds the door, your chair, or insists you take for your tears the handkerchief he kept ironed and folded in his back pocket? You don't. How do you do you speak of the respect his opinion garnered or the gratitude his wisdom wrought? You don't. Instead, you keep all that was his with you as his gift to you to cherish, to emulate, and to love.
Arvin is survived by his loving wife, Carol Lee; his children, Michelle Marie Livesay, Dr. Michael Shawn Jeffries (Cindy), and Todd Lee Jeffries; and his adoring grandchildren, Conner, Corrine, and Noah.
There will be a private service at Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/Arvin_Jeffries
The family wishes to thank Hosparus of Louisville, Baptist East Palliative Care, and Louisville East Nursing Home for their attention, care and kindness.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.