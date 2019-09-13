Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Ashlee Nicole Davis Obituary
Ashlee Nicole Davis

Louisville - 23, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She was a member of Southeast Christian Church, and a graduate of Louisville Male High School class of 2014.

She is survived by her parents, Shaila and Alphonzo Bridgeman; grandparents, Samuel and Belinda Davis, R. Alphonzo and Vickie Bridgeman; siblings, Cameron, Brandon and Kailee Bridgeman; uncle, Brian Davis; godmother, Nicole Hardin; great-grandparents, Johnnie Davis and Nola Edison; a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 11am-12pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with a memorial service to follow at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers make contributions to the Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
