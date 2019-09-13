|
|
Ashlee Nicole Davis
Louisville - 23, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She was a member of Southeast Christian Church, and a graduate of Louisville Male High School class of 2014.
She is survived by her parents, Shaila and Alphonzo Bridgeman; grandparents, Samuel and Belinda Davis, R. Alphonzo and Vickie Bridgeman; siblings, Cameron, Brandon and Kailee Bridgeman; uncle, Brian Davis; godmother, Nicole Hardin; great-grandparents, Johnnie Davis and Nola Edison; a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 11am-12pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with a memorial service to follow at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to the Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019