|
|
Ashley Brooke Harris, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky died on April 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1984 in Franklin, Indiana to Michael L. and Michele T. (Sparrow) Harris- they survive.
She was an event coordinator for the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Robert and Patty Sparrow and Robert James Harris.
She is survived by her parents: Michael L. and Michele T. Harris of Helena, Montana;her brother, Joshua R. Harris (April) of Leavenworth, IN; her best friend, Tiffany Ross of Louisville, Ky; ; her aunt, Tina (Aunt DoDo) Parker of Lake Placid, Florida; uncles: Eric Ferrell, Mike, David, and Jeff Sparrow; her niece and nephew, Austin and Addison Harris; grandmother: Mary Alexander of Franklin, IN; and her special family: Mike and Roberta Vaught of Milltown, IN.
A memorial service will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hillview Christian Church. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm.
Bro. Paul Walerczak will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Women's Recovery at 431 E. St. Catherine St., Louisville, KY 40203 or Centerstone at 3717 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40220.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019