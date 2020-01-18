Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
1989 - 2020
Ashley R. Greenwell Obituary
Ashley R. Greenwell

Jeffersonville - Ashley Greenwell, 31, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.

A funeral service for Ashley will be at 12 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Ashley will be on Tuesday, January 21, from 3 PM - 8 PM and on Wednesday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the funeral center.

Ashley was born on January 4, 1989 in Jeffersonville, IN. She was a graduate of Jeff High, and enjoyed photography. She was even able to take her younger sister's senior pictures. Ashley was also known for her witty sense of humor.

Ashley is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, John and Louise Greenwell, Audrey Newton, and Raymond Jaggers.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Taylor Jackson; mother, Kim McPeak (Junie Schoch), sister, Allison McPeak; grandparents, Dee and Mike Greenwell; aunt, Tami Shelley (Chris); and cousin, Samantha Shelley.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
