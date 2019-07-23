Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ashley Ruth Via Obituary
Ashley Ruth Via

Louisville - 23, passed away unexpectedly July 21, 2019.

Ashley had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a loving mother, full of life and laughter, and she loved to sing.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan Via; daughter, Amelia Ruth Via; father, Tracy Sims (Stacy); mother, Christi Abshire (Tommy); grandparents, Tom and Linda Bass; sister, Abigail Phillips (Heath); niece, Eleanor; brother, Luke Sims; 3 step sisters, 2 step brothers, and many close friends.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Thursday and after 9 am on Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
