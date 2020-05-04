Ashlie Dawn Carfield
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ashlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashlie Dawn Carfield

Louisville - Ashlie Dawn Carfield, age 35 of Louisville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born June 15, 1984 to James and Connie Carfield. Ashlie was an awesome single mother of 2, 8 year old Ava and 5 year old James. Ashlie was a fighter of over 3 years battling an agressive brain tumor and was a hero to many around her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James T. Carfield, Sr., John H. Huckleberry, Sr., and Shirley L. Huckleberry.

In addition to her loving parents and children, Ashlie is survived by her grandmother, Barbara J. Carfield; sisters, Melissa Reyna (Rico) and Katie Carfield; brother, Patrick Reid (Candace); life-long best friend, Ashley Barnett; 3 loving nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends.

Services will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved