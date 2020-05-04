Ashlie Dawn Carfield
Louisville - Ashlie Dawn Carfield, age 35 of Louisville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born June 15, 1984 to James and Connie Carfield. Ashlie was an awesome single mother of 2, 8 year old Ava and 5 year old James. Ashlie was a fighter of over 3 years battling an agressive brain tumor and was a hero to many around her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James T. Carfield, Sr., John H. Huckleberry, Sr., and Shirley L. Huckleberry.
In addition to her loving parents and children, Ashlie is survived by her grandmother, Barbara J. Carfield; sisters, Melissa Reyna (Rico) and Katie Carfield; brother, Patrick Reid (Candace); life-long best friend, Ashley Barnett; 3 loving nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends.
Services will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.