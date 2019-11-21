Services
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of God Sanctified
1114 South 15th Street
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of God Sanctified
1114 South 15th Street
Louisville, KY
Asia Loanh Lynn Phan

Asia Loanh Lynn Phan Obituary
Asia Loanh Lynn Phan

Louisville - 22 of Louisville passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with her family by her side.

She was a member of Church of God Sanctified, a member of the Step Team, Bible Quiz Team and sang in the youth choir at church. Asia attended Ballard High School, graduating class of 2015. She studied at the University of Kentucky, she was also a member of the Soaring Eagles Track Club.

She was preceded in death by her son Phoenix Lee Phan.

Asia is survived by her mother Tina Mattingly (Korrey) of Louisville and her father Samuel Fitzpatrick of Decatur, GA; her siblings Sierra Phan, Elijah Phan, Korrey Mattingly II and Mikah Mattingly all of Louisville; her grandparents Janet and Ngoc Phan of Louisville, Riley and Mary Ann Fitzpatrick of Jeffersonville, IN and Anthony and Angela Smith; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service will be at Noon Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Church of God Sanctified 1114 South 15th Street Louisville, KY. Burial will follow at Crosswater Gardens.

Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
