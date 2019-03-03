|
Athlyn D. Mollohan
Louisville - 85, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 with her husband Joseph (Joe) and family by her side. Athlyn was born in Birch River, West Virginia and remained in West Virginia until she accompanied Joe to Louisville in order for Joe to attend the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Athlyn attended the University of Charleston, West Virginia and Indiana University where she received degrees in Bachelor in Music Education and Masters in Education and a Masters in Guidance and Counseling. She taught at Silver Creek Middle School, Sellersburg, Indiana for several years and then became the Guidance Counselor at Henryville High School, Indiana where she guided hundreds of students with their curriculum. She remained at Henryville High School until she retired.
Athlyn was an accomplished vocalist and pianist and taught music to many students. She enjoyed traveling throughout the states with her family and relatives. Family was the love of her life as she enjoyed taking shopping trips and spending time with her daughters and granddaughter.
She was a member of Eastern Star, Indiana State Teachers Association, National Education Association and American Association of University Women and a member of Westport Road Baptist Church.
Athlyn is preceded in death by her daughter Sheila Mollohan and her parents Esta Marie and Virgil Dunn. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Mollohan, her daughter Joyce Steinfeld (James) and granddaughter Jacqueline Sherman (Eric).
The family would like to express a special thank you to Barbara Cart for the many years of devoted care and loving compassion she gave to Athlyn. The family will never forget Barbara. The family also appreciates the wonderful care provided by Home Health Solutions, its' owner Brigette Duncan and their caregivers, Mildred, Capri, Shariece and Brittnie each of whom took wonderful care of Athlyn. Thanks also to Hosparus of Louisville.
Funeral Service 1PM Tuesday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland Cemetery, New Albany, IN. Visitation 12-1PM Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019