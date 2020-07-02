1/1
Aubrey Judson "Jud" Wilcox
Aubrey Judson "Jud" Wilcox

Aubrey Judson "Jud" Wilcox, aged 91, passed away 30 June 2020 in his Maitland, FL, home. He was the son of Mary Ellen and Aubrey Judson Wilcox, Sr. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Dixie Reeder and Audrey Fennell, and his son Richard Wilcox. He is survived by his children, Susie Wilcox Korzyniowski and Reed Wilcox, and by his step-children, Walt Fennell, Pamela Fennell, Rosalind Fennell, and Aimee Fennell Yasses.

Jud was a graduate of Forest Lake Academy and attended Southern Adventist University. In 1953 Jud founded Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. and served as Chairman of the board until his retirement. His most proud achievements, though, was in his role as PaPa to his eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He played a very active role in their lives and has left them with many wonderful memories and stories.

A long-time member of the Seventh-day Adventist church, Jud used his beautiful baritone voice to grace many a worship service as soloist and choir director. Besides his business acumen, he had a gift for making friends easily. He had a story for every occasion and loved sharing a good laugh. His generosity and friendship touched many lives and institutions.

He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Louisville, KY. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Homes or Orlando served the Wilcox family.

Share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Conway Funeral Home
1413 S SEMORAN BLVD
Orlando, FL 32807
4072776700
