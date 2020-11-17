1/
Audrey Campbell
Louisville - Audrey Campbell, 89, widow of Rev. Charles W. Campbell, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Odus R. and Cora L. Oakes. She is survived by a granddaughter, Emilie Rivera; a sister, Marilyn Pinkston; a son-in-law; Mike Harmon and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Harmon, a son, Keith Campbell; and by a brother, Samuel G. Oakes. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First Wesleyan Church, 533 Parkside Drive, Lexington, KY 40505. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
