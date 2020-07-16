Audrey DupinLouisville - Audrey Mae Dupin, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1942 in Lebanon, Kentucky to the late William and Mattie Nalley. She has been the Nalley family matriarch since her mother passed away in 1985. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Friendship Club. She was an avid BINGO player. She very much celebrated all of her family and never met a stranger.In addition to her parents, Audrey is preceded in death by her siblings, Joe Nalley, Cleaver Nalley, Barnett Nalley and Brenda Thomas; and a granddaughter, Christy Lewis.Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Carl Dupin; children, Charles Vincent (Sandra) Bland, Cynthia Renee Bland, James Scott Bland, Billie Kay Bland; step-children, Michael Thomas (Vicki) Dupin and Jill Ann (Christopher) Bible; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.To leave a special message for the family, please visit