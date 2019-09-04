|
Audrey G. Love
Louisville - 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019
She was a member of West Chestnut St Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Renee Romaine (Michael Sr.) and Brandi Love; grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Myles Romaine; siblings, Jean Miles, Ann Buford, James Reeder Jr. and Charlene Reeder-Welch (Jimmie) a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am -11am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at West Chestnut St. Baptist Church, 1725 W. Chestnut St. with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019