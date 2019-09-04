Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Chestnut St. Baptist Church
1725 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
West Chestnut St. Baptist Church
1725 W. Chestnut St.
Audrey G. Love

Audrey G. Love Obituary
Audrey G. Love

Louisville - 63, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

She was a member of West Chestnut St Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Renee Romaine (Michael Sr.) and Brandi Love; grandchildren, Michael Jr. and Myles Romaine; siblings, Jean Miles, Ann Buford, James Reeder Jr. and Charlene Reeder-Welch (Jimmie) a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am -11am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at West Chestnut St. Baptist Church, 1725 W. Chestnut St. with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
