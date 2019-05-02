Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Seigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Mildred Seigle


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Audrey Mildred Seigle Obituary
Audrey Mildred Seigle

Louisville - 101, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

She was born on September 2, 1917 in Louisville, KY to the late Theodore and Hattie Waldridge Breeding. She is also preceded in death by her son, Larry Robert Seigle and her daughter, Barbara Merrifield; and twelve siblings.

Audrey is survived by her granddaughters, Stace Golde (Hirsch), Robin Merrifield (David) and Terry Ragsdale; friend and caregiver, Sandy Lee Seigle-DeWitt (Dwight); three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to all of the loving and caring staff and caregivers at Wesley Manor Memory Care and Health Care Center. Memorial donations can be made to Wesley Manor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now