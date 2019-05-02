|
|
Audrey Mildred Seigle
Louisville - 101, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was born on September 2, 1917 in Louisville, KY to the late Theodore and Hattie Waldridge Breeding. She is also preceded in death by her son, Larry Robert Seigle and her daughter, Barbara Merrifield; and twelve siblings.
Audrey is survived by her granddaughters, Stace Golde (Hirsch), Robin Merrifield (David) and Terry Ragsdale; friend and caregiver, Sandy Lee Seigle-DeWitt (Dwight); three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to all of the loving and caring staff and caregivers at Wesley Manor Memory Care and Health Care Center. Memorial donations can be made to Wesley Manor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 2, 2019