|
|
Audrey Parker Williams
Louisville - Audrey Parker Williams passed away on Sunday June 30th 2019. Audrey was born on November 24, 1934, in Garden Plain, Illinois. She grew up on the family farm in Clinton, Iowa, and attended Iowa State Teachers College and the University of Iowa. She taught elementary school in Tipton, Iowa and Minneapolis, Minnesota. In Louisville, she was a long-term substitute teacher at Byck, King and Coleridge Taylor. Audrey was curious about the world- a lifelong learner, reader and avid traveler. She was known by all as a kind and considerate spirit, always putting the needs of others first. She loved nature and in particular the fleeting beauty of Kentucky spring wild flowers. She is predeceased by her husband; Don, sisters; Marge, Elaine and Carol, brothers; Rol, Irv, Bud and Bob. Left with the memory of a beautiful person and a life well-lived are her children; Bruce and Joanna, granddaughters; Kathryn, Ellen, Claire and Rebecca, brothers; Paul, Cliff and Walt. Spring Valley Funeral Home of Louisville, KY is Honored to be of Service to the Williams Family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 1, 2019