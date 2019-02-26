|
|
Audrey Thieneman
Louisville - Audrey Gail Thieneman, went to her heavenly home on February 22nd, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was a very active member of her church, St Peter the Apostle, and participated in various activities including the Eucharistic ministry. She was also an Ursuline associate for over 25 years. Audrey was a family woman, always focused on caring for others and ensuring that those she loved dearly, felt that love every day. She was deeply devoted to her soul mate of over 50 years, Wayne Thieneman. They had just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. She was born on August 18, 1952 to Elmer and Dorothy Dawson. Welcoming her to her heavenly home was her husband, Wayne Thieneman, Father, Elmer Dawson, Mother, Dorothy Dawson, Brother, Jerry Dawson, Sister in law, Carol Dawson, Father in law William "Bill" Thieneman, Brother in law, Terry Thieneman, and Sister in law Angela Thieneman. Left to treasure her loving memory are her two sons, Scott (Annie) Thieneman and Adam (Vicki) Thieneman; seven grandchildren, Victoria Thieneman, Nathan Thieneman, Hannah Thieneman, Cameron Thieneman, Claire Thieneman, Nita Stewart and Jacob Prewitt; two great-grandchildren, Dawson Thieneman and Charleigh Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Sue (Rod) Vuick; three brothers, Gene Bolin, Eddie Dawson, David (Susan) Dawson; 2 brothers in law, Ronald (Debbie) Thieneman and Tim (Susan) Thieneman; five sisters in law, Pam Thieneman, Diane (Randy) England, Linda Ford, Sandy (chuck) Bland, Mary Lou (Dave) Lotz; and countless nieces and nephews. A Mass of celebration will be held at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Rd, on Friday at 11am with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2pm-8pm at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Peter the Apostle or St Lawrence, or the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019